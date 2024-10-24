East Star Resources Engages Investors with Strategic Presentation

East Star Resources (GB:EST) has released an update.

East Star Resources Plc, focused on copper exploration in Kazakhstan, invites investors to a presentation on their VMS strategy, led by CEO Alex Walker and Exploration Manager Tremain Woods. The event is accessible to current and potential shareholders, allowing interaction through questions and a webcast. This initiative underscores East Star’s commitment to transparency and investor engagement as they advance their exploration efforts.

