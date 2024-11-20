News & Insights

East Japan Railway’s Strategic Corporate Growth Focus

November 20, 2024 — 03:06 am EST

East Japan Railway Company (JP:9020) has released an update.

East Japan Railway Company emphasizes sustainable growth and increased corporate value through transparent and fair governance practices. The company focuses on building trust with stakeholders and enhancing human capital as part of its strategic vision, “Move Up 2027.” This approach includes evaluating cross-shareholdings and promoting diversity to foster a dynamic work environment.

