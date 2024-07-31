East Japan Railway Q1 Profit Rises; Operatng Revenues Up 9.1%

(RTTNews) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported first quarter profit to owners of parent of 73.3 billion yen, an increase of 63.6% from a year ago. Basic earnings per share was 64.79 yen compared to 39.66 yen. Operatng revenues were 686.67 billion yen, up 9.1% from prior year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 185.62 yen; and operating revenues of 2.85 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.