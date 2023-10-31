News & Insights

Markets

East Japan Railway H1 Profit Surges; Backs FY24 Outlook

October 31, 2023 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - East Japan Railway Co. (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent was 117.08 billion yen, up 331.9 percent from last year's 27.11 billion yen.

Basic profit per share was 310.85 yen, up from 71.86 yen last year. Operating income surged 187.5 percent from last year to 191.80 billion yen.

Operating revenues for the period were 1.30 trillion yen, up 16.6 percent from 1.12 trillion yen in the prior year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect operating revenues to increase 12.1% year-on-year to 2.70 trillion yen. Net profit for the year is still expected to increase 38.1% to 137 billion yen or 363.75 yen per share, and operating income would grow 92 percent to 270 billion yen.

In Japan, East Japan Railway shares gained 2.3 percent and traded at 7,872 yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.