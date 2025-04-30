East Japan Railway FY25 Results Climb; Sees Growth In FY26; Plans Dividend

(RTTNews) - East Japan Railway Co. (EJPRF.PK) reported Wednesday higher profit and operating revenues in fiscal 2025.

In the year, profit attributable to owners of parent was 224.29 billion yen, an increase of 14.2 percent from last year's 196.45 billion yen. Basic earnings per share were 198.29 yen, compared to 173.82 yen a year ago.

Operating income grew 9.2 percent year-over-year to 376.79 billion yen.

Operatng revenues were 2.89 trillion yen, up 5.8 percent from prior year's 2.73 trillion yen.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects attributable profit of 227 billion yen or basic earnings per share of 200.66 yen, an year-over-year growth of 1.2 percent. Operating income would grow 2.7 percent from last year to 387 billion yen, and operating revenues would rise 4.7 percent to 3.02 trillion yen.

Further, JR East plans to pay year-end cash dividends of 34 yen per share, for full-year cash dividends of 60 yen per share. The payment is scheduled to begin on June 23.

For the next fiscal year, JR East plans to pay full-year cash dividends of 62 yen per share, including interim cash dividends of 31 yen per share, based on its earnings outlook and other factors.

