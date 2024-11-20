News & Insights

East Japan Railway Enhances Capital Cost Strategy

November 20, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

November 20, 2024

East Japan Railway Company (JP:9020) has released an update.

East Japan Railway Company has updated its strategy to enhance corporate value by focusing on cost of capital and stock price management. The company aims to improve its return on equity and close the gap between current costs and market expectations through active discussions with shareholders and investors. This approach reflects a commitment to sustainable growth and long-term value improvement.

