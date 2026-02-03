East Japan Railway (EJPRF) Price Target Increased by 14.35% to 28.55

The average one-year price target for East Japan Railway (OTCPK:EJPRF) has been revised to $28.55 / share. This is an increase of 14.35% from the prior estimate of $24.97 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.14 to a high of $36.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.79% from the latest reported closing price of $17.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in East Japan Railway. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 20.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EJPRF is 0.17%, an increase of 8.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.73% to 71,468K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,161K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,316K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJPRF by 9.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,433K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,492K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJPRF by 4.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,894K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,800K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJPRF by 5.02% over the last quarter.

BBJP - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF holds 3,310K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,208K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJPRF by 2.55% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,096K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,072K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJPRF by 4.24% over the last quarter.

