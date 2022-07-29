East Japan Railway Company Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported first quarter profit attributable to owners of parent of 18.9 billion yen compared to a loss of 77.0 billion yen, last year. Basic profit per share was 50.16 yen compared to a loss of 204.00 yen, last year.

First quarter operating revenues were 557.6 billion yen, an increase of 28.7% from prior year.

For fiscal 2023, East Japan Railway Company expects: profit to owners of parent of 60 billion yen, and operating revenues of 2.45 trillion yen.

