East Japan Railway Company Turns To Profit In FY23; Operating Revenues Up 21.6%

April 27, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported fiscal 2023 profit to owners of parent of 99.2 billion yen compared to a loss of 95.0 billion yen, previous year. Profit per share was 263.38 yen compared to a loss of 251.69 yen. Operating revenues were 2.40 trillion yen, up 21.6% from last year.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 363.74 yen; and operating revenues of 2.70 trillion yen.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, JR East plans to pay cash dividends of 110 yen per share, including interim dividends of 55 yen per share.

