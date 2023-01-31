East Japan Railway Company Reports 9-month Profit; Operating Revenues Up 16.5%

(RTTNews) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported profit to owners of parent of 72.59 billion yen for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022, compared to a loss of 83.75 billion yen, last year. Basic profit per share was 192.66 yen compared to a loss of 222.01 yen. Operating revenues were 1.73 trillion yen, an increase of 16.5%.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects: profit to owners of parent of 60 billion yen; basic earnings per share of 159.23 yen; and operating revenues of 2.45 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.