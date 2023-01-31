Markets

East Japan Railway Company Reports 9-month Profit; Operating Revenues Up 16.5%

January 31, 2023 — 04:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported profit to owners of parent of 72.59 billion yen for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022, compared to a loss of 83.75 billion yen, last year. Basic profit per share was 192.66 yen compared to a loss of 222.01 yen. Operating revenues were 1.73 trillion yen, an increase of 16.5%.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects: profit to owners of parent of 60 billion yen; basic earnings per share of 159.23 yen; and operating revenues of 2.45 trillion yen.

