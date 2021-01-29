East Japan Railway Company Posts 9-month Loss - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported a loss to owners of parent of 294.59 billion yen for the nine month period ended December 31, 2020, compared to profit of 251.51 billion yen, previous year. Basic loss per share was 780.91 yen compared to profit of 664.87 yen.

For the nine month period, operating revenues were 1.31 trillion yen, a decline of 42.4 percent from previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, the company projects: a loss to owners of parent of 450.0 billion yen; and operating revenues of 1.77 trillion yen.

