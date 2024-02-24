East Japan Railway Company - Depositary Receipt () (EJPRY) Price Target Increased by 5.65% to 6.73

The average one-year price target for East Japan Railway Company - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:EJPRY) has been revised to 6.73 / share. This is an increase of 5.65% from the prior estimate of 6.37 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -2.16 to a high of 11.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.18% from the latest reported closing price of 9.92 / share.

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in East Japan Railway Company - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EJPRY is 0.19%, a decrease of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 25,741K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,885K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,822K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EJPRY by 3.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,892K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,856K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EJPRY by 9.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,678K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,642K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EJPRY by 2.61% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 1,122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJPRY by 5.60% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 950K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EJPRY by 3.00% over the last quarter.

