East Japan Railway Company - ADR (EJPRY) Price Target Increased by 10.31% to 11.14

The average one-year price target for East Japan Railway Company - ADR (OTC:EJPRY) has been revised to 11.14 / share. This is an increase of 10.31% from the prior estimate of 10.10 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -0.10 to a high of 18.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.54% from the latest reported closing price of 8.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in East Japan Railway Company - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 150.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EJPRY is 0.00%, an increase of 482.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4,262.20% to 35K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 23K shares.

Boston Private Wealth holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

First Horizon Advisors holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 1,666.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJPRY by 72.61% over the last quarter.

