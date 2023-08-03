News & Insights

Stocks
EJPRY

East Japan Railway Company - ADR (EJPRY) Price Target Decreased by 22.26% to 8.31

August 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for East Japan Railway Company - ADR (OTC:EJPRY) has been revised to 8.31 / share. This is an decrease of 22.26% from the prior estimate of 10.69 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -2.07 to a high of 16.97 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.06% from the latest reported closing price of 9.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in East Japan Railway Company - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EJPRY is 0.00%, an increase of 5,150.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.76% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EJPRY / East Japan Railway Company - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

First Horizon Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 11.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJPRY by 66.74% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 267.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJPRY by 95.10% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EJPRY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.