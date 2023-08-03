East Japan Railway Company - ADR (EJPRY) Price Target Decreased by 22.26% to 8.31

The average one-year price target for East Japan Railway Company - ADR (OTC:EJPRY) has been revised to 8.31 / share. This is an decrease of 22.26% from the prior estimate of 10.69 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -2.07 to a high of 16.97 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.06% from the latest reported closing price of 9.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in East Japan Railway Company - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EJPRY is 0.00%, an increase of 5,150.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.76% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Horizon Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 11.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJPRY by 66.74% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 267.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJPRY by 95.10% over the last quarter.

