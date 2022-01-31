East Japan Railway Company 9-month Loss Narrows - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported a loss to owners of parent of 83.75 billion yen for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 compared to a loss of 294.59 billion yen, prior year. Basic loss per share was 222.01 yen compared to a loss of 780.91 yen.

For the nine month period, operating revenues were 1.48 trillion yen, up 13.5 percent from last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, the company estimates: basic loss per share of 424.13 yen, and operating revenues of 2.06 trillion yen.

