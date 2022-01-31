Markets

East Japan Railway Company 9-month Loss Narrows - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported a loss to owners of parent of 83.75 billion yen for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 compared to a loss of 294.59 billion yen, prior year. Basic loss per share was 222.01 yen compared to a loss of 780.91 yen.

For the nine month period, operating revenues were 1.48 trillion yen, up 13.5 percent from last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, the company estimates: basic loss per share of 424.13 yen, and operating revenues of 2.06 trillion yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular