East Coast Asset Management Dumps $5 Million of Perimeter Solutions Amid Stock's 800% Rise in the Last Two Years

Key Points

Sold 207,593 shares of Perimeter Solutions; estimated trade size $5.24 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

Quarter-end position value declined by $2.38 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

The transaction represented 1.54% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 1,366,380 shares, valued at $37.62 million.

PRM now accounts for 11.06% of fund AUM, making it the fund's second-largest position.

10 stocks we like better than Perimeter Solutions ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 17, 2026, East Coast Asset Management, LLC. reduced its position in Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) by 207,593 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.24 million, calculated using the average quarterly closing price. At quarter-end, the fund held 1,366,380 shares valued at $37.62 million. The position’s value declined by $2.38 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movements.

What else to know

After the sale, PRM now represents 11.06% of East Coast Asset Management, LLC.'s 13F assets.

Top holdings after the filing: Alphabet : $63.23 million (18.6% of AUM) Perimeter Solutions: $37.62 million (11.1% of AUM) Tesla : $36.69 million (10.8% of AUM) TransDigm Group : $31.04 million (9.1% of AUM) Berkshire Hathaway : $15.38 million (4.5% of AUM)



As of March 11, 2026, shares of Perimeter Solutions were priced at $23.29, up 155.3% over one year, with an alpha versus the S&P 500 of 134 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $652.86 million Net income (TTM) -$206.4 million Price (as of market close March 9, 2026) $23.29 One-year price change 155.3%

Company snapshot

Perimeter Solutions:

Manufactures and supplies firefighting products, firefighting foams, and lubricant additives, with brands including PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG, and BIOGEMA

Operates through two segments: Fire Safety (fire retardants and specialized firefighting equipment) and Oil Additives (chemical additives for lubricants)

Serves federal, state, provincial, municipal, and commercial customers in the United States, Germany, and internationally

Perimeter Solutions is a specialty chemicals company with a global footprint, focused on high-value fire safety products and lubricant additives. Its dual-segment structure enables it to address both public sector emergency response needs and industrial lubricant markets. With a diversified customer base and established brands, Perimeter Solutions leverages technical expertise and regulatory relationships to maintain a competitive advantage in mission-critical applications.

What this transaction means for investors

Despite selling its Perimeter Solutions stock over the last three quarters, East Coast Asset Management has seen its allocation in the company grow from 7.4% to 11.1%. PRM stock briefly dipped below $3 in 2023, but has since soared over 800% from that mark, leaving East Coast in the enviable position of having to sell shares fairly consistently to keep the position at a reasonable size.

While Perimeter is mostly known for its firefighting products -- this is a notoriously cyclical business, and management is quickly trying to diversify the company’s operations through M&A. With its CEO bringing a history in private equity, the company is likely to shift toward becoming a decentralized portfolio of businesses over time, if everything works out. PRM recently acquired MMT (Medical Manufacturing Technologies), marking its first major move outside of its existing areas of business.

Time will only tell whether this works out for investors, but it is an interesting way for the company to deploy the cash it earns in wildfire-heavy years, since it doesn’t have much growth potential in that exact niche. This will be a fascinating shift in the company’s business strategy, but it also requires a leap of faith from investors, given the added risk of entering previously unknown markets. That may also be why East Coast is selling some of its PRM shares. I’ll be curious to see what this stock looks like a few years from now, but I’d rather wait to buy shares once they show some success with a few acquisition integrations over time.

Should you buy stock in Perimeter Solutions right now?

Before you buy stock in Perimeter Solutions, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Perimeter Solutions wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla, and TransDigm Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.