East Buy Holds Successful AGM, Passes Key Resolutions

November 01, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (HK:1797) has released an update.

East Buy Holding Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting in Beijing, highlighting strong shareholder support with no opposition. The resolutions included re-electing directors and renewing mandates for share allotment and repurchase, demonstrating confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. This outcome may positively influence investor sentiment and impact the company’s stock performance.

