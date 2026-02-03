East Buy Holding (SEHK:1797) Price Target Increased by 36.70% to 24.66

The average one-year price target for East Buy Holding (SEHK:1797) has been revised to HK$24.66 / share. This is an increase of 36.70% from the prior estimate of HK$18.04 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$11.01 to a high of HK$34.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.22% from the latest reported closing price of HK$27.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in East Buy Holding. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 32.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1797 is 0.03%, an increase of 37.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 61.45% to 17,475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,189K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,085K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1797 by 69.84% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,628K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,486K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1797 by 63.20% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,510K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares , representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1797 by 70.70% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 890K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 609K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

