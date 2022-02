East-bound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline remain steady

Adds flows to Slovakia

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually travel west from Russia to Europe, remained reversed and steady on Wednesday, sending supply to Poland from Germany, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The link between Poland and Germany has been operating in reverse since Dec. 21, putting upward pressure on European gas prices. NG/GB

Flows to Poland from Germany via the Mallnow metering point stood at over 1.5 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Wednesday morning, unchanged for the past 48 hours.

The operator said renominations, or bids, stood at the same level until Thursday morning.

The pipeline usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's annual westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey.

Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom GAZP.MM, which can book pipeline capacity at daily auctions, has not ordered capacity for February.

It also did not book capacity for the second and third quarters of the year at a quarterly auction on Monday.

European benchmark gas prices jumped to a record 184.95 euros per megawatt hours (MWh) on Dec. 21 when the Yamal-Europe system reversed flow.

The West has accused Russia of withholding gas to help drive prices and pressure EU and German regulators to approve the new Nord Stream 2 link that will double Moscow's piped export capacity via the Baltic Sea.

Russia denies these allegations and Gazprom says it fulfils all long-term contracts. Instead, they say the reversed flows reflect buyers shunning high spot prices for new Russian supply via the pipeline in favour of gas from Germany in underground storage or sourced from elsewhere.

The switch has also meant European storage levels have fallen below their five-year average.

On another major route for Russian deliveries to Europe, for supply to Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point, capacity nominations for Wednesday eased to 541,784 MWh from a re-nominated 602,249 MWh on Tuesday.

Nominations via this route have picked up from lower levels in January but are still below daily flows seen in December.

