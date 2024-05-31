News & Insights

East Africa Metals Raises Over CAD$1 Million

May 31, 2024 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk

East Africa Metals (TSE:EAM) has released an update.

East Africa Metals Inc. has successfully completed the second tranche of an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement, raising a total of CAD$1,086,000 through the issuance of units that include common shares and purchase warrants. The additional funds will be allocated towards exploration activities, marketing, and general working capital. The company has also paid finder’s fees in cash and warrants as part of the private placement arrangement.

