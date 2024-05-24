News & Insights

Stocks

East Africa Metals Advances Ethiopian Projects

May 24, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

East Africa Metals (TSE:EAM) has released an update.

East Africa Metals Inc. has secured an extension for the mine development periods of its Mato Bula, Da Tambuk, and Terakimti projects in Ethiopia, overcoming delays caused by regional conflicts. This extension facilitates the importation of mining equipment and the commencement of construction work, with the Adyabo and Harvest projects now having deadlines in 2028 for development. The company, which has a significant interest in multiple East African mining projects, continues to progress with a track record of investing over $66.8 million in exploration since 2005.

For further insights into TSE:EAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.