East Africa Metals Advances Ethiopian Projects

East Africa Metals (TSE:EAM) has released an update.

East Africa Metals Inc. has secured an extension for the mine development periods of its Mato Bula, Da Tambuk, and Terakimti projects in Ethiopia, overcoming delays caused by regional conflicts. This extension facilitates the importation of mining equipment and the commencement of construction work, with the Adyabo and Harvest projects now having deadlines in 2028 for development. The company, which has a significant interest in multiple East African mining projects, continues to progress with a track record of investing over $66.8 million in exploration since 2005.

