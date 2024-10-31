News & Insights

East 33 Sees Increased Stake by Anthony Hall

October 31, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

East 33 Limited (AU:E33) has released an update.

Anthony Hall and his associates have increased their stake in East 33 Limited, boosting their voting power from 91.91% to 94.61%. This change is a result of acquiring additional shares through an off-market takeover offer by Yumbah Aquaculture Ltd, a related entity. The move signifies a strategic consolidation of control over East 33 Limited, potentially impacting the company’s future direction.

