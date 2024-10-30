News & Insights

East 33 Limited Sees Major Shareholder Stake Increase

October 30, 2024 — 09:29 pm EDT

East 33 Limited (AU:E33) has released an update.

Anthony Hall and his associates have increased their voting power in East 33 Limited, now holding 91.91% of the company’s shares, up from 88.63%. This change comes as a result of acquiring additional shares through an off-market takeover offer by Yumbah Aquaculture Ltd. Investors may find this strategic move significant in the context of East 33 Limited’s future corporate governance and market dynamics.

