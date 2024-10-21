East 33 Limited Sees Increase in Voting Power

East 33 Limited (AU:E33) has released an update.

Anthony Hall and his associates have increased their voting power in East 33 Limited to 87.38% following recent acquisitions. This change reflects Hall’s strategic maneuvering through Yumbah Aquaculture Ltd’s off-market and on-market transactions, signaling robust investor interest and potential shifts in company control.

