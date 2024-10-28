News & Insights

East 33 Limited Director’s Shareholding Changes

October 28, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

East 33 Limited (AU:E33) has released an update.

East 33 Limited has announced a significant change in its director’s shareholding, as Sarah Courtney divested all her 1,781,648 fully paid ordinary shares in the company at 2.2 cents per share. The shares were sold as part of an off-market takeover by Yumbah Aquaculture Limited, highlighting a notable shift in the company’s ownership structure.

