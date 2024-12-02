Easou Technology Announces Board Reshuffle Amid Resignations

Easou Technology Holdings Limited (HK:2550) has released an update.
Easou Technology Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of three non-executive directors, citing personal commitments and health reasons. As a result, the company has restructured its board committees, appointing Chen Jun and Meng Xue to key positions. These changes reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain effective governance and leadership.
