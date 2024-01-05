Easing rates may pull down India 10-yr yield to 6.75%, short-term set for bigger falls - PNB Gilts exec

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The expected easing in India's monetary policy could drag the benchmark 10-year bond yield by around 50 basis points in the coming months, while shorter-end debt could see sharper falls, resulting in a steepening of the yield curve, a treasury official from PNB Gilts said.

The 10-year bond yield IN10YT=RR is expected to hit 6.75%, with the five-year yield IN5YT=RR easing to 6.45%-6.50% as falling interest rates aid the shorter duration more, said Vikas Goel, managing director at the primary dealer.

"In fact, the front-end would be the most sensitive to changes, and the 364-day Treasury bill yield could ease to around 90 bps to reach 6.25% levels," the treasurer said.

The five-year 7.37% 2028 bond yield IN073728G=CC was around 7.09% on Friday, while the benchmark 7.18% 2033 yield IN071833G=CCstood at 7.23%. The 364-day T-bill was sold at 7.13% earlier this week.

Goel expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to opt for a three-pronged approach to manage interest rates, starting with easing of banking system liquidity, followed by a change in stance, and ultimately reducing the repo rate.

He, however, does not expect the repo rate to decline by more than 50 bps as liquidity infusion would aid the process of easing rates.

The first step in easing policy would be to reinstate liquidity by moving it into the surplus mode from a deficit, and this would be an effective rate cut of 50 bps as overnight rates would drop to the 6.30%-6.35% zone, Goel said.

The rate cut would then take the lower-end of the policy corridor to 5.75% from 6.25% currently, and overnight rates to the 5.80%-5.85% band. Hence, the overall impact of liquidity infusion and cuts would lead to 100 bps of easing, he added.

Indian overnight rates stayed above the Marginal Standing Facility rate of 6.75% from October to December, averaging around 6.85% on tight liquidity days.

The RBI has not conducted its regular 14-day variable rate reverse repos for the last two fortnights, while consistently infusing funds through short-term cash infusions over the last few weeks.

In terms of the timing of rate cuts, Goel said the RBI may opt for the first one three months after the U.S. Federal Reserve starts its easing cycle.

