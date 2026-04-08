The Easiest Way to Project Your June Dividend Income Down to the Penny

If you are a serious dividend investor, then you know the answer to this question:

How much dividend income are you going to make in the next 12 months?

In other words, what are your projected dividends between now through March 2027?

If you don't know, then you're not as dedicated to dividends as you thought. Disappointing, but fixable with Income Calendar.

And please, don't tell me I'm being hard on you. If that's the way you feel, then this is the tough love that you need. Your wakeup call for 2026.

It's time to treat your dividend investing like a business. Because it is.

And be careful of the AI trap. Do you want an essay or an answer? For those of you who are thinking: "Brett, I don't need to track this myself. I'll just ask ChatGPT."

Go ahead. Try it. Ask ChatGPT to project your income for the next 12 months.

You won't get a dividend calendar. You'll get a wall of text.

The wall will include 500 words of "financial disclaimer" language, followed by a filibuster that may or may not appreciate your portfolio's nuance. It may tell you what a dividend is, but it won't tell you when cash is hitting your account.

We are investors, not literary scholars or second-year law students. We don't want a manifesto on yield theory, nor do we want a lengthy warning that this is not financial advice.

We want to know if we have enough income to pay the bills in May!

Here I can see the spreadsheet jockeys laughing. They don't need chatbots--they have "old reliable" Microsoft Excel! Well, let's be honest. This is 2026! Who wants to mess with tedious manual entry anymore?

Let's take a look at Main Street Capital (MAIN). We love MAIN because it pays monthly and it dishes extra "special" dividends. Great for our wallets, but terrible for a spreadsheet!

C'mon man. We have enough going on. Life is too short to spend it updating rows and columns every time a Board meets!

The serious solution is Income Calendar, a tool we developed in-house to track dividends and project future payments. IC is like having a personal assistant, but better and more reliable. And much cheaper.

IC knows what MAIN actually pays and when. In fact, the tool sends me an email alert every time MAIN declares a dividend.

I can also see MAIN's dividend history for the last year, five years or ten years:

And--here's the cool part--see how MAIN's dividend fits within the context of my overall income for the next 12 months. Instead of a spreadsheet or an AI text-dump, I get a clear, visual road map of my cash flow:

12 Months of Projected Dividends via Income Calendar

How are we looking for May? We have $5,550.13 in dividends likely to drop into our brokerage account. This is the type of revenue projection that a savvy business owner knows.

May 2026 Dividend Projection: $5,550.13

MAIN pays us monthly, but other tickers in our portfolio "only" pay quarterly. Income Calendar stitches it all together into one view:

May 2026 Income Projection Summary

IC even supports custom income events, such as social security checks or paychecks from actual labor. We can add our active wages with our passive dividends in one single tool.

And thanks to a new integration, it's never been easier to update our dividend tickers in Income Calendar. The tool can import stocks and funds from any premium Contrarian Outlook service.

IC can even sync up with your brokerage account to import stocks, funds and share counts with just a few keystrokes!

Dividend projections require a combination of technology and craftsmanship. We know what these stocks have paid. We are estimating our future payments down to the penny.

So say goodbye to the clunky spreadsheets. And so long, chatty AI bots. We're doing the heavy dividend lifting with Income Calendar.

Right now Income Calendar is available for you to try 100% risk-free for 60 days. Why not take it for a spin?

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.