Easier solutions are available for energy transition - Woodside CEO

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - There are easier solutions available for the energy transition, such as replacing coal with natural gas, said Woodside Energy Chief Executive Meg O'Neill on Wednesday.

Governments also cannot pick winners for the energy transition, Woodside added, speaking at the Reuters Events Global Energy Transition 2022 conference in New York.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Scott DiSavino)

