Ease2pay and Miele appWash to End Partnership

Ease2pay N.V. (DE:DOC2) has released an update.

Ease2pay N.V. and Miele appWash have decided to end their partnership in two years, leading to the write-off of goodwill and the amortization of intangible assets related to customer relationships. Despite these financial adjustments, Ease2pay’s liquidity remains unaffected. Miele appWash will now develop its own software platform after years of strong growth.

