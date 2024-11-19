EA’s next ‘Battlefield’ undergoing much bigger playtests, Insider-Gaming says

Electronic Arts (EA)’ next “Battlefield” game, which has not been officially unveiled, is undergoing the series’ biggest playtests to date in an effort to prevent yet another disastrous launch, as was experienced with 2021’s “Battlefield 2042” and 2018’s “Battlefield V,” Insider-Gaming’s Tom Henderson reports. Four studios are currently working on the game, and EA appears to be more interested in garnering player feedback ahead of time, the author says. Playtests with external players appear to be happening much more frequently than in past editions of the game franchise, the author notes, citing sources.
