Earthstone (ESTE) Announces Bighorn Permian Acquisition

Permian Basin oil and gas company, Earthstone Energy Inc. ESTE, said on Monday that it has reached an agreement to buy West Texas-focused Bighorn Permian Resources LLC, which is privately owned, for around $860 million in cash as well as stock.

The deal amount constitutes nearly $770 million in cash and approximately 6.8 million of Earthstone's Class A common stock valued at $90 million, pertaining to Jan 28, 2021, at a closing share price of $13.25.

Earthstone, which had snapped another privately held firm, Chisholm Energy Holdings LLC, in December 2021, said that Bighorn’s assets — mainly situated in the Reagan and Irion counties — are spread over 110,600 net acres. Around 98% of the to-be-acquired properties are operated and its adjusted EBITDAX for 2022 is forecast to be around $348 million. Further, the acreage had an average output of 42,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day/boepd (57% liquids, 25% oil) in November 2021.

According to ESTE’s estimates, the two acquisitions would lead to an increase in its total net production by about 70% to be around the 76,000-80,000 boepd range, 54% growth in its adjusted EBITDAX, and a free cash flow increase of 194%.

Earthstone is currently on an acquisition spree. It concluded four purchases last year. The Bighorn deal together with the pending Chisholm transaction and those completed in 2021 are likely to have boosted the company’s daily output by more than 300% apart from expanding its Permian portfolio and significantly increasing free cash flows.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company's primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of West Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of South Texas.

