Earthstone Energy to buy Delaware Basin-focused Novo Oil & Gas for $1.5 bln

June 15 (Reuters) - Earthstone Energy Inc ESTE.N said on Thursday it would buy Novo Oil & Gas Holdings, a privately held Delaware Basin-focused production company backed by EnCap Investments, for $1.5 billion.

Delaware Basin, a part of the wider Permian Basin, is a prime target for producers looking to increase their inventory.

The shale patch, which lies between Texas and New Mexico, has the necessary infrastructure and is known for high productivity and large undeveloped reserves.

Earthstone said that Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.N would also buy some working interests in Novo for $500 million, resulting in a $1 billion purchase price net to Earthstone.

The Novo deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

