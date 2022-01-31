Markets
ESTE

Earthstone Energy To Acquire Privately Held Bighorn Permian For About $860 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) on Monday said it has agreed to buy privately held Bighorn Permian Resources, LLC for about $860 million in a combination of cash and stock.

The transaction value of $860 million comprises about $770 million in cash and about 6.8 million Earthstone's Class A common stock worth $90 million based on the closing share price of $13.25 on January 28, 2021.

Bighorn asset's adjusted EBITDAX for 2022 is projected at about $348 million and it had average daily production of nearly 42,400 Boepd (25% oil, 57% liquids) during November 2021, Earthstone said.

The combined company including pending Chisholm Acquisition, is expected to have net production increase by about 70%, and Adjusted EBITDAX by about 54% . The combination is also expected to add to earnings significantly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESTE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular