Earthstone Energy Reports Expiration Of HSR Act Waiting Period For Permian Acquisition

October 03, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) announced Tuesday the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act), as amended, with respect to the previously-announced agreement for Permian Resources Corp. (PR) to acquire all outstanding shares of Earthstone at an exchange ratio of 1.446 shares of Permian Resources for each Earthstone share.

The expiration of the HSR Act waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. EDT on October 2, 2023, which was a condition to the closing of the pending transaction.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Earthstone stockholders.

The Earthstone special meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday October 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM. The transaction is expected to close shortly thereafter.

