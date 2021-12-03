Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Earthstone Energy's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Earthstone Energy had US$278.4m of debt, an increase on US$130.4m, over one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Strong Is Earthstone Energy's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ESTE Debt to Equity History December 3rd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Earthstone Energy had liabilities of US$155.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$319.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$441.0k and US$48.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$426.5m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Earthstone Energy has a market capitalization of US$870.4m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Earthstone Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Earthstone Energy reported revenue of US$312m, which is a gain of 79%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Earthstone Energy managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$17m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$148m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Earthstone Energy .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

