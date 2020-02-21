Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) closed the most recent trading day at $4.74, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.05% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.79%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 3.06% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.04% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ESTE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ESTE to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 107.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $61.58 million, up 49.33% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ESTE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.5% higher. ESTE is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, ESTE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.8.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ESTE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.