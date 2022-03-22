Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Earthstone Energy (ESTE) closed at $12.81, marking a +1.83% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 4.83% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.56% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Earthstone Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 217.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $158.17 million, up 109.3% from the year-ago period.

ESTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +124% and +157.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Earthstone Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. Earthstone Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Earthstone Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.49 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.71.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.