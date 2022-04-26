Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) closed the most recent trading day at $13.55, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

Earthstone Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 229.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $158.93 million, up 110.3% from the year-ago period.

ESTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +169.6% and +190.67%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Earthstone Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.18% higher. Earthstone Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Earthstone Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.25.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.