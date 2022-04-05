Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) closed the most recent trading day at $13.93, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 0.28% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Earthstone Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 217.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $158.17 million, up 109.3% from the year-ago period.

ESTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +124% and +157.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Earthstone Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. Earthstone Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Earthstone Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.04. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.5.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

