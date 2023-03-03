Earthstone Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ESTE

In trading on Friday, shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (Symbol: ESTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.61, changing hands as high as $14.88 per share. Earthstone Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESTE's low point in its 52 week range is $10.65 per share, with $22.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.