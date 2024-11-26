Earths Energy Shifts Board Focus to Independence

Cradle Resources Limited (AU:EE1) has released an update.

Earths Energy Limited (ASX: EE1) has announced the resignation of Mr. Chris Bath as an executive director, marking a strategic shift towards a board dominated by independent directors, while Bath continues as CFO. This change reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its leadership as it navigates its geothermal power projects in South Australia and Queensland. With significant geothermal assets, Earths Energy is positioned as a key player in advancing green energy solutions in Australia.

