Earths Energy Sees Strong Support at AGM

Cradle Resources Limited (AU:EE1) has released an update.
Earths Energy Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their annual general meeting were successfully passed by poll, although some resolutions regarding termination benefits were withdrawn following shareholder feedback. The meeting saw strong backing for director option issuances and an additional placement capacity, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
