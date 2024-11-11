Earths Energy Limited Updates AGM Notice with New Resolution

Cradle Resources Limited (AU:EE1) has released an update.

Earths Energy Limited has issued an addendum to its Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Perth. The addendum introduces an additional resolution and provides a replacement proxy form for shareholders wishing to vote on all resolutions, including the new one. Shareholders are encouraged to seek professional advice to ensure their voting decisions are informed.

