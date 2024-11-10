News & Insights

Earths Energy Appoints New Director, Glenn Whiddon

November 10, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Cradle Resources Limited (AU:EE1) has released an update.

Earths Energy Limited has announced the appointment of Glenn Whiddon as a director, effective November 11, 2024. The announcement revealed that Whiddon does not hold any direct interest in the company’s shares, but there are indirect interests held through entities controlled by Jane Whiddon. This development might interest investors watching the governance and strategic direction of Earths Energy Limited.

