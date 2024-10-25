Earths Energy Advances Geothermal Ventures and Partnerships

Cradle Resources Limited (AU:EE1) has released an update.

Earths Energy Limited has made significant strides in advancing its South Australian geothermal projects, highlighted by a collaboration with GLJ Ltd for a comprehensive feasibility study. The company’s flagship Paralana project, a pioneer in geothermal technology, is receiving global attention, and EE1 is actively exploring potential U.S. partnerships. Additionally, Earths Energy is investigating the development of geothermal-powered data centers in Queensland, capitalizing on strategic geographic advantages.

