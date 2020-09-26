Earthquake strikes northeastern Iran near Turkmenistan border -local media

Adds report of no fatalities

Sept 26 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck northeastern Iran near its border with Turkmenistan on Saturday, state Iranian TV reported.

Homes were damaged but there were no fatalities from the quake, which jolted an area near Maraveh Tappeh in Golestan Province, the province's governor told local media.

The quake had a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

(Editing by Jane Merriman and Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.