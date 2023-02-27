US Markets

Earthquake strikes coast off El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, no damage reported

February 27, 2023 — 02:32 pm EST

Written by Nelson Renteria for Reuters ->

SAN SALVADOR, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit the coast offshore El Salvador, Hondurasand Nicaraguain the Pacific Ocean on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with local authorities telling Reuters there was no initial reports of damage.

El Salvador's environment ministry added there was no tsunami threat.

The quake, which had a depth of 77.3 kilometers, was felt in the capital San Salvador, a Reuters witness said.

El Salvador authorities originally said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.8.

