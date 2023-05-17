News & Insights

US Markets

Earthquake shakes Guatemala and southern Mexico, no damages reported

May 17, 2023 — 07:08 pm EDT

Written by Diego Ore and Sofia Menchu for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - Am earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2, struck Guatemala on Wednesday, also shaking southern Mexico, according to Mexico's seismological institute.

Guatemala's natural disaster agency said there were no immediate reports of damage, and downgraded the quake's magnitude to 5.6.

(Reporting by Diego Ore in Mexico and Sofia Menchu in Guatemala; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.