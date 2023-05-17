Earthquake shakes Guatemala and southern Mexico, no damages reported

MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - Am earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2, struck Guatemala on Wednesday, also shaking southern Mexico, according to Mexico's seismological institute.

Guatemala's natural disaster agency said there were no immediate reports of damage, and downgraded the quake's magnitude to 5.6.

(Reporting by Diego Ore in Mexico and Sofia Menchu in Guatemala; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.