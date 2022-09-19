Earthquake shakes buildings in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Buildings shook in Mexico City and residents of the capital ran into the streets after an earthquake struck near the coast of western Mexico on Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said in an initial report that the quake was registered at 7.5 magnitude and struck off the coast of La Placita de Morelos in the state of Michoacan at a depth of 10 km.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Dave Graham; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.